Lil Flip
- MusicTeezo Touchdown Meets Up With Lil Flip After Travis Scott ConcertTeezo Touchdown labeled Lil Flip his "favorite rapper."By Cole Blake
- MusicCellski Recalls Bun B Defusing T.I. & Lil Flip Feud From Becoming "War"Bun B apparently stopped T.I. and Lil Flip's feud from becoming an all-out "war."By Cole Blake
- MixtapesLil Flip Drops Off Massive "Leprechaun 2" AlbumLil Flip celebrates the magic of St. Patricks' Day with a lengthy new mixtape "Leprechaun 2." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsI Can Do Dat 2016Lil Flip teams up with Mike D and Z-Ro for "I Can Do Dat 2016."By hnhh
- NewsPower FreestyleGive Power Freestyle a listen - it's a new offering from Lil Flip, featuring Scooby. It was dropped on Thursday, August 12th, 2010.By Rose Lilah