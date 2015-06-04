Lil Chris
News
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Get Personal On "Mud Baby"
Chicago artists HBK Banz and Lil Chris join forces on their second single together, reflecting on their experiences and plans to keep it pushing.
By
Angela Savage
Oct 24, 2021
News
Ohh Na Na
Lil Chris and Sasha Go Hard duet on "Ohh Na Na".
By
Trevor Smith
Jun 04, 2015
