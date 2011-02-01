L.E.P. Bogus Boys
- NewsI Ain't GoingL.E.P. Bogus Boys return with "I Ain't Going".By Trevor Smith
- NewsL.E.P. Bogus Boys "Don't Feed Da Killaz 4" Trailer VideoWatch L.E.P. Bogus Boys "Don't Feed Da Killaz 4" Promo VideoBy hnhh
- NewsL.E.P. Bogus Boys "Sleep" VideoWatch L.E.P. Bogus Boys "Sleep" VideoBy Trevor Smith
- NewsCommas (Remix)The L.E.P. Bogus Boys do it big for the remix to "Commas" grabbing Jeezy, T.I., Ma$e and Spenzo. They have a mixtape dropping August 16th, "Don't Feed DaKillaz Vol. 4."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCommasLil Wayne & Mase guest on the first single from Chicago group L.E.P. Bogus Boys' forthcoming album which is dropping soon.By Trevor Smith
- NewsXs & OsIt's been a minute since we got something from the L.E.P. Bogus Boys, but now they're back with a new one off their upcoming "Dont Feed Da Killaz Vol. 4." You'll recognize the beat was also used on Jeezy's "How It Feel."By Rose Lilah
- NewsL.E.P. Bogus Boys "Rap Shit" VideoPeep L.E.P. Bogus Boys "Rap Shit" Video, the latest visual from L.E.P. Bogus Boys. It dropped on Monday, July 16th, 2012. By Rose Lilah
- NewsBenjamin FranklinA leak of L.E.P. Bogus Boys' upcoming mixtape "Dont Feed Da Killaz Vol 4″By Rose Lilah
- NewsDirty MoneyA collab which was originally set to appear on the Coke Boys new projectBy Rose Lilah
- NewsKush & Leather (Remix)Here's the final version of this remix which leaked a little while agoBy Rose Lilah
- NewsGangstaz Only (Blended Babies Remix)Blended Babies let go the official remix to the L.E.P. & Mobb Deep collaborationBy Rose Lilah
- NewsZombie LandBump Zombie Land , the latest cut from L.E.P. Bogus Boys featuring Lupe Fiasco on the assist. It was released on Monday, October 31st, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRush HourThis is off the mixtape "Now or Neva", available tomorrowBy Rose Lilah
- NewsBack 4 Da SummaCheck out Back 4 Da Summa (Prod By Honorable C.N.O.T.E.), the latest from L.E.P. Bogus Boys which features a guest appearance from Tity Boi on the. The track was released on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGangstaz OnlyCheck out Gangstaz Only, the latest from L.E.P. Bogus Boys which features a guest appearance from Mobb Deep on the. The track was released on Tuesday, July 19th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsL.E.P. Bogus Boys "OnDaSpot Freestyle" VideoPeep L.E.P. Bogus Boys "OnDaSpot Freestyle" Video, the latest visual from L.E.P. Bogus Boys. It dropped on Wednesday, June 29th, 2011. L.E.P. Bogus Boys's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and L.E.P. Bogus Boys "OnDaSpot Freestyle" Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since L.E.P. Bogus Boys debuted in this game. We're looking forward to the follow-up.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsHandlin' My Bizness (NO DJ)Bump Handlin' My Bizness (Prod By Hi-Tek) (NO DJ), the latest cut from L.E.P. Bogus Boys featuring Gucci Mane on the assist. It was released on Wednesday, May 18th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHandlin' My BiznessBump Handlin' My Bizness, the latest cut from L.E.P. Bogus Boys featuring Gucci Mane on the assist. It was released on Wednesday, April 27th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsL.E.P Bogus Boys Feat. Gucci Mane "Handle N My Business" VideoGet a load of L.E.P Bogus Boys Feat. Gucci Mane "Handle N My Business" Video, a new visual from L.E.P Bogus Boys that saw the light of day on Thursday, April 21st, 2011. L.E.P Bogus Boys's movement grows stronger with each new release, and L.E.P Bogus Boys Feat. Gucci Mane "Handle N My Business" Video has further strengthened that fact. It's a solid addition to the commendable body of work L.E.P Bogus Boys has been creating since stepping foot in the rap game, and we're definitely looking forwarBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsL.E.P. Bogus Boys Feat. The Cool Kids "Countin My Money" VideoGet a load of L.E.P. Bogus Boys Feat. The Cool Kids "Countin My Money" Video, a new visual from L.E.P. Bogus Boys that saw the light of day on Tuesday, February 1st, 2011. By DJ Ill Will