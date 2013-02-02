KRNDN
- NewsI'm FadedKrondon drops a track called "I'm Faded".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosKRNDN "I1" VideoWatch KRNDN "I1" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- NewsKRNDN Freestyles On Toca TuesdaysWatch KRNDN Freestyles On Toca TuesdaysBy Kevin Goddard
- SongsKFCKRNDN connects with Casey Veggies for his latest release off "Everything's Nothing," dropping on November 19th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBreatheA new collaboration between Strong Arm Steady's Krondon and Smoke DZA, produced Cy Fyre and available upon pre-ordering the deluxe edition of Krondon's new project "Everything's Nothing", which is slated to drop on November 19th (hit the iTunes link to do so).By hnhh
- NewsEverything's Nothing"The release of Krondon's solo debut album marks the first chapter in the Strong Arm Steady front man's solo journey. With production from DJ Khalil, 321, DJ Dahi, Cardo and Krondon himself, EN is a venture into the inner-workings of Marvin "Krondon" Jones' soul."By hnhh
- NewsLean On MeStrong Arm Steady's Krondon goes in over some DJ Khalil production, and gets a Kobe feature on the latest leak off his upcoming mixtape "Everything's Nothing".By Trevor Smith