Kidz In The Hall
- MixtapesThe Kidz In The Hall Have Returned With "Free Nights & Weekends"Kidz In The Hall return with their first project in years.By Milca P.
- NewsTonightKidz In The Hall drop off their second single off their upcoming "Wishful Drinking" EP.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNo DozKidz in the hall drop the single off their upcoming EP ‘Wishful Drinking’ dropping on April 2nd.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPour It UpCheck out Pour It Up (Radio Rip) , the latest track from Kidz In The Hall, featuring Bun B & David Banner which dropped on Sunday, October 2nd, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKidz In The Hall Feat. BJ The Chicago "Playground" VideoPeep Kidz In The Hall Feat. BJ The Chicago "Playground" Video, the latest visual from Kidz In The Hall. It dropped on Wednesday, September 21st, 2011. Kidz In The Hall's future brightens with every new release, and Kidz In The Hall Feat. BJ The Chicago "Playground" Video certainly isn't an exception. It's a fitting addition to a solid catalogue that Kidz In The Hall has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're excited to hear more.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsPlaygroundCheck out Playground, the latest track from Kidz In The Hall, featuring BJ The Chicago Kid which dropped on Monday, May 9th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will