- NewsSay That ThenKaliraps and TT-Starr return with another release "Say That Then".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFuck?n Or WatKaliraps drops off a new banger called "Fuck?n Or Wat" featuring TT-Starr.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMake It Work (Freestyle)Check out a new freestyle from KaliRaps.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsTIMEKaliRaps drops off a new Grizzly-produced cut "TIME".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKaliRaps "The Past" VideoKaliRaps time-travels to the '50s for "The Past" music video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMr. MisunderstoodKaliRaps drops off a brand new mixtape for your iTunes playlist.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsMonstersKaliRaps recruits Chris Webby and Termanology for "Monsters".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMake It Seem EasyKaliRaps and Jon Connor team up to go in over a Statik Selektah beat on "Make It Seem Easy."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDay 2 DayListen to KaliRaps' "Day 2 Day," produced by Go Grizzly.By Patrick Lyons
- SongsFundamentalsKaliRaps and Rookie Cartrite team up for "Fundamentals".By Trevor Smith
- SongsSore ThumbsKaliRaps and Rookie Cartrite have "Sore Thumbs" from countin' that money.By Trevor Smith
- SongsKeep It SimpleKaliraps returns with "Keep It Simple".By DJ Ill Will
- NewsGiranamoNew joint from KaliRaps produced by DJ Mustard. "Mr Misunderstood" EP set to release on iTunes on Sept 24th!By DJ Ill Will
- NewsOne Too ManyNew Kali single off his forthcoming "Mr Misunderstood" EP. Cop the single over on iTunes if your feelin itBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsAirport LifeKali brings along Marc Drolet to drop his new ode to the Airport Life. Prod by Statik SelektahBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsThey Love Me"Who I Am" Mixtape Out Now!Check out They Love Me (Prod by Jaynari), the latest from KaliRaps which features a guest appearance from YG Hootie on the. The track was released on Thursday, April 18th, 2013.By DJ Ill Will