- MusicDiddy Says R&B Is Back In Response To Jozzy’s New EPDiddy has huge praise for Jozzy's new EP, which he says is a "masterpiece."By Cole Blake
- MixtapesJozzy Drops New EP "Songs for Women, Free Game for N****s"This is Jozzy's first release since signing with Diddy's Love Records.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicDiddy's Love Records Announces Jozzy's New EP "'Songs For Women, Free Game For N*ggas'The project marks the official debut release for Puff's new label, Love Records.By Erika Marie
- NewsJozzy Delivers New EP "Soul Therapy: APT 215"Jozzy drops off five-track EP, "Soul Therapy: APT 215."By Aron A.
- NewsJozzy Flexes Her Melodic Muscles On "Funny Friends"Jozzy is back with her latest single that shows off just how great of a songwriter she is.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosLil Wayne Joins Jozzy In "Sucka Free" Music VideoJozzy shares new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsJozzy Lands Lil Wayne On New Single "Sucka Free"Producer Foreign Teck: "how much autotune you want?" Lil Wayne: "yes." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTryna WifeMemphis' Jo'zzy calls on Timbaland and Ma$e for her new single "Tryna Wife".By Kevin Goddard