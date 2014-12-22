Jodeci
- Music7 Of The Best 90s R&B GroupsThe 90s took R&B to a whole new level, and several groups aided in this rise.By Demi Phillips
- StreetwearNelly Ices Ashanti Out, Turns Up The Heat While Serenading Her With Jodeci's "Freek'N You": WatchNow that they're IG official, Nelly isn't holding back on how much he loves Ashanti.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJodeci On Ebro In The MorningWatch Jodeci sit down with Ebro and the gang.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJodeci "Every Moment" VideoWatch Jodeci's comeback visual "Every Moment".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsEvery MomentListen to some r'n'b with Jodeci's "Every Moment."By Rose Lilah
- NewsNobody WinsJodeci recruit B.o.B for "Nobody Wins."By Patrick Lyons