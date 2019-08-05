Jesse Rutherford
- RelationshipsBillie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford's Couples Costume Has Some Fans Stirred UpThe 20-year-old singer trolled her critics with a baby/old man costume alongside her rumoured boyfriend.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsBillie Eilish & 31-Year-Old Jesse Rutherford Spark Relationship RumorsThe “Bad Guy” singer has fans in a frenzy over a possible new romance with Jesse Rutherford.By Balen Mautone
- NewsVic Mensa & Jesse Rutherford Team Up On "Let U Know"Vic Mensa is back with some new music. By Aron A.