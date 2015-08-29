Jake&Papa
- NewsJake&Papa Drop Off "The R.O.S.E Tape" (Hosted by DJ Carisma)Stream Jake&Papa's new 6-track EP "The R.O.S.E Tape."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJake&Papa Return With New Song "All The Way" Featuring ADListen to a new collab from Jake&Papa and AD called "All The Way."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJake&Papa "Where I Belong" VideoHNHH PREMIERE - Peep the latest visuals from Jake&Papa.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPhonesListen to a new song from Jake&Papa called "Phones," off their upcoming mixtape.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGoosebumps (Remix)Jake&Papa offer a smooth remix to Travis $cott's "Goosebumps."By hnhh
- NewsBirthday GirlListen to a new song from Jake&Papa called "Birthday Girl."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMake 'Em SayJake&Papa link up with Jay 305 for the new single "Make 'Em Say."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDominoHNHH Premiere! Listen to Jake&Papa's new single, "Domino."By Rose Lilah
- News8:18 AM (Show & Prove Freestyle)Here goes another "Show & Prove" freestyle, this time from Jake & Papa. By Rose Lilah
- NewsJake&Papa Feat. Dubb & Karina "Leave Me" VideoJake&Papa share the visual for "Leave Me".By Trevor Smith