J Balvin
- MusicBritney Spears Joins J Balvin & Maluma For Dinner In New York City Ahead Of Memoir"The Woman In Me" comes out October 24, so maybe the pop star is in The Big Apple for a small press run, promos, or just to hang with some musician friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJ Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled Want To See Those "Dientes" On New SingleThe classic crunk-pop hit "Yeah!" gets a dembow-centric, house-inspired remix from these hitmakers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Khaled Once Offended J Balvin With Ridiculous GiftDJ Khaled made a miscalculation. By Alexander Cole