Haiti Babii
- NewsHaiti Babii Drops Off "Trap Art II" With Features From Blueface, G Perico, & MoreStream Haiti Babii's 20-track effort now.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsHaiti Babii Shares “Not My Album, Vol. 1: Tour Bus”Haiti Babii’s latest release includes “Love letter 2 SZA” and “Guala Talk.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsHaiti Babii Reps North Stockton On New Track "Party Roccin"Haiti Babii previews "Trap Art II" with a new single called "Party Roccin."By Alexander Cole
- MusicHaiti Babii Goes Off And Off-Key On New Single "Thug Thizzle"Stockton, California's own Haiti Babii is still proving to be an acquired taste when it comes to his rap skills, and that line becomes even more blurry on his new song "Thug Thizzle."By Keenan Higgins
- SongsHaiti Babii Continues To Distinguish Himself With New Track "Blue Dragon"Haiti Babii got something different for your ears.By Aida C.
- MixtapesHaiti Babii Shares His Latest "Warrior" Album, Featuring Philthy Rich & MoreHaiti Babii is hip to leverage.By Milca P.