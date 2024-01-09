FIT MAMI
- RelationshipsFreddie Gibbs' Baby Mama & Millyz Wear Matching Outfits After Her Diss Track: "Treacherous Lil Twin"Destini Fox, also known as FIT MAMI, was out and about with Benny The Butcher just a few weeks ago.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFIT MAMI's "New Baby Mama" Diss Track Attacks Freddie Gibbs, Nicki Minaj Style: StreamAround the same time that the internet started calling him Spreadie Gibbs, Freddie's ex outed him for getting her pregnant and stepping out on their child.By Hayley Hynes