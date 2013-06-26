Essay Potna
- NewsDon't Knock The HustleListen to Essay Potna's single "Don't Knock the Hustle" featuring Kevin Gates & Kirko Bangz.ByDanny Schwartz280 Views
- NewsGet That Cadillac (Remix)Listen to Essay Potna's new remix to "Get That Cadillac" featuring Ching Bling and Dat Boi T.ByKevin Goddard110 Views
- NewsDedicatedEssay Potna returns with "Dedicated".ByTrevor Smith230 Views
- NewsSave MeEssay Potna calls upon Kirko Bangz and Denovo for "Save Me."ByRose Lilah119 Views
- NewsDripped OutOff EP's "Eyes Closed" Mixtape dropping Oct 31stByDJ Ill Will238 Views
- NewsMind Control"Control" Freestyle. "Eyes Closed" album coming soonByDJ Ill Will173 Views
- NewsNaked3rd release off of the upcoming project "Eyes Closed"ByDJ Ill Will116 Views
- NewsSave MeSecond release by EP Blake formerly known just as Essay Potna off the "Eyes Closed" project coming soon!ByDJ Ill Will152 Views