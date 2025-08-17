News
El Cousteau
Songs
El Cousteau & The Alchemist Are A "Menace To Society" On New Single
El Cousteau is dropping his new album "Dirty Harry 2" on September 10, which will follow up a breakout 2024.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 17, 2025
