Dre
- NewsDre Releases New Song & Video "Captured From A iPhone"Dre unleashes his latest single, "Captured On A iPhone."By Aron A.
- NewsFat Joe, Dre, & Lil Wayne Are Martians On "Pullin"The trio drop a TKO track.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosFat Joe, Chris Brown & Dre's Summery "Attention" Video Is A TIDAL ExclusiveTIDAL banks on the exclusivity factor by premiering Fat Joe, Dre & Chris Brown's new video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsChris Brown Features On Fat Joe & Dre's "Attention"Fat Joe teases his upcoming album "Family Ties" with a Chris Brown hook on "Attention."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFat Joe & Dre's "Pick It Up" Video Is Now On YoutubeCheck out Fat Joe & Dre's new party-filled video for "Pick It Up."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFat Joe & Dre Team Up For New Single "Pick It Up"Listen to Fat Joe & Dre's new single "Pick It Up."By Kevin Goddard