- NewsOutlet (Preview)Desiigner may have set the record for longest ad-lib intro of all time.By Trevor Smith
- NewsThis BigTy Dolla $ign, 50 Cent, and Jeremih hop on DJ SpinKing's new record.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDJ SpinKing Teases New Single "This Big" Featuring 50 Cent, Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ignWatch DJ Spingking preview an upcoming banger with Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign & 50 Cent.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ SpinKing Feat. French Montana, Velous, Nico & Vinz "League Of Your Own" VideoWatch DJ Spinking's new video for "League Of Your Own" featuring French Montana, Velous & Nico & Vinz.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosDJ SpinKing Feat. Chinx, Zack "Cash Rules" VideoChinx and Zack appear in Spinking's latest video for "Cash Rules".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosDJ SpinKing Feat. Rich The Kid & Jim Jones "Clothes Off" VideoRich The Kid and Jim Jones teach you how to whip it in DJ SpinKing's "Clothes Off" video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSwipeA$AP Ferg is all about the swipe on DJ SpinKing's mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFifaDJ SpinKing taps Rowdy Rebel and Kiss for "Fifa."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDope BoyListen to DJ Spinking's newest release "Dope Boy" featuring Cash Out and Fetty Wap.By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsDJ SpinKing Speaks On Upcoming Album, Collaborating With A$AP RockyDJ SpinKing chops it up with HotNewHipHop for an exclusive interview.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNo Flex Zone (Remix)HNHH Premieres the latest from DJ SpinKing, a "No Flex Zone" remix featuring Chinx.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDJ SpinKing Feat. Tyga, Jeremih & Velous "Adult Swim" VideoDJ SpinKing delivers the visuals for his "Adult Swim" video with Tyga, Jeremih, and Velous.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDJ SpinKing Feat. Tyga, Jeremih & Velous BTS Of "Adult Swim"Watch the official BTS for DJ SpinKing's new record featuring Tyga, A$AP Ferg, Jeremih & Velous, "Adult Swim."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDJ SpinKing Power 105.1 InterviewDJ SpinKing talks about his song with Jadakiss, being a young DJ in the industry.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAdult SwimDJ Spinking recruits Tyga, ASAP Ferg, Jeremih and Velous for his new track, "Adult Swim".By Trevor Smith
- NewsDJ SpinKing Feat. Jadakiss "Stoner (Freestyle)" VideoWatch DJ Spinking and Jadakiss' new visual for their freestyle to "Stoner".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStoner (Remix)HNHH premieres DJ Spinking and Jadakiss' new remix to Young Thug's "Stoner".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ SpinKing "BTS w/ Jim Jones & Jeremih "Nasty Girl" " VideoWatch DJ SpinKing - DJ SpinKing "BTS w/ Jim Jones & Jeremih "Nasty Girl" " VideoBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsBody Operator (Remix)Here's the remix to DJ SpinKing's "Body Operator" with French Montana jumping on the track to join Jeremih. Track was produced by Vinylz.By Steve Kerry
- NewsBody Operator1st single off "Hip House 2"Check out Body Operator (Prod. By Vinylz), the latest track from Dj Spinking, featuring Jeremih which dropped on Monday, July 30th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsS550Check out S550, the latest track from DJ SpinKing, featuring Diggy Simmons which dropped on Thursday, January 13th, 2011.By Rose Lilah