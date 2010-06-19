DJ Felli Fel
- NewsDJ Felli Fel Feat. Pitbull, Juicy J & Cee-Lo Green "Have Some Fun" VideoJourney to the future with DJ Felli Fel, Pitbull, Juicy J and Cee-Lo Green in the "Have Some Fun" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDodgers Anthem 2013Here's a new version of DJ Felli Fel's Dodger Anthem, recorded over Drake's "Started From The Bottom" instrumental. The original featured Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga and Ice Cube, but it now has Warren G, Chino XL, and Problem on the cut.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDodgers Anthem 2013Felli Fel rounds up Ice Cube, Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga for a track dedicated to the LA Dodgers. The cut uses Drake's "Started From The Bottom" beat as its basis. The Dodgers will take on the Cardinals today in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.By Trevor Smith
- NewsReason To HateDJ Felli Fel releases a new track with the help from Wiz, Tyga, and Ne-Yo titled "Reason To Hate".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIt's Your Birthday BitchNew Party/Club ish Check out It's Your Birthday Bitch, the latest track from DJ Felli Fel, featuring Lil Jon & Jessie Malakouti which dropped on Thursday, January 12th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsBoomerangNO DJGive Boomerang a listen - it's a new offering from DJ Felli Fel, featuring Pitbull, Jermaine Dupri, & Akon. It was dropped on Monday, March 7th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLaker's Anthem 2010 (Final Version)Check out Laker's Anthem 2010 (Final Version), the latest track from DJ Felli Fel, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ray J, Chino XL, Roscoe Umal which dropped on Saturday, June 19th, 2010.By Rose Lilah