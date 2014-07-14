DJ Carisma
- NewsDJ Carisma Calls On Wiz Khalifa, 24hrs & OneInThe4Rest For New Single "By Any Means"Listen to DJ Carisma's new single "By Any Means" featuring Wiz Khalifa, 24hrs & OneInThe4Rest.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ CarsimaDJ Carisma is back with a self-titled EP.By Matt F
- NewsDo You Mind (Queen Mix)Listen to this female rendition of DJ Khaled's "Do You Mind" featuring Sevyn Streeter, Dreezy, Siya & Lyrica Anderson.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLove You Down (Cover)JR Castro drops a cover of "Love You Down," presented by DJ Carisma. By Angus Walker
- NewsBad Gals ClubDJ Carisma assembles assembles a crew of "Bad Gals" on her new single.By Trevor Smith
- NewsNaturallyDJ Carisma recruits BJ The Chicago Kid & Casey Veggies for her new single "Naturally."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTil The MorningDJ Carisma links up with Chris Brown & Dej Loaf for the the new club single "Till The Morning."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ Carisma Feat. Iamsu!, K Camp, RJ (OMMIO) "Do What I Want" VideoDJ Carisma hosts posse cut "Do What I Want" feat. Iamsu!, K Camp, & RJ.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHold You Down (The Queen Mix)Carisma recruits Kehlani, Siya, Kay Cola, Lyrica Anderson & Netta B for a "Queen Mix" of DJ Khaled's "Hold You Down."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAnywayDJ Carisma snags Tory Lanez, Sage the Gemini, Eric Bellinger and Mishon for "Anyway," her debut single.By Patrick Lyons