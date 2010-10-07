Diamond (Crime Mob)
- NewsTrap Girl RollieDiamond wants that "Trap Girl Rollie" on her new track.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSexy & WealthyDiamond returns with a new single titled "Sexy & Wealthy".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAin't Nothing WrongDiamond's latest single, featuring Da Brat and produced by BigDreek. It'll appear on her upcoming ‘Evolved’ project.By hnhh
- NewsMeDiamond releases the first single off her upcoming project. Produced by BigDreek.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe Young LifeNew Mixtape from Atlanta's Diamond.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsAmerican Woman"The Young Life" is less than a week away. With this take on an old classic we get some insight as to what we can expect.By Jon Godfrey
- NewsRound Of Applause (Remix)Diamond adds a verse to Waka Flocka's trackBy Rose Lilah
- NewsLotta Money (Remix)Listen to Lotta Money (Remix), the new track by Diamond (Crime Mob) featuring Young Dro, Dorrough, Slim Thug, Trina & Twista which was dropped on Tuesday, December 14th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHit Dat HoeBump Hit Dat Hoe, the latest cut from Diamond (Crime Mob) featuring Waka Flocka Flame on the assist. It was released on Thursday, October 7th, 2010.By Rose Lilah