Devin Miles
- NewsChess, Not CheckersHNHH Premiere! Check out Devin Miles' "Chess, Not Checkers."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNo DifferentDevin Miles returns with "No Different".By Trevor Smith
- NewsCame Up"Came Up" is Devin Miles' latest track.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsHella LateHear the latest buzz single from Devin Miles.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsHow I Live (Gettin' High)Stream and/or download Devin Miles' "How I Live (Gettin' High)," produced by Christo.By hnhh
- NewsSmoke Break (Remix)Take a smoke break with Devin Miles, DUBB and Franchise.By hnhh
- NewsShow You The CoolThe third instalment in rising Pittsburgh emcee Devin Miles' #MrMilesMondays series, featuring fellow RLES soldier Scolla and produced by Air Kalo. Don't sleep.By hnhh
- Music VideosDevin Miles "GTA (What They Want)" VideoWatch GTA (What They Want)By hnhh
- NewsRound TableA new street single from Pittsburgh emcees Devin Miles and Hardo, produced by Kyle Justice.By hnhh
- MusicIn Due TimeA new EP from rising Pittsburgh emcee Devin Miles, presented by Myspace and Rocksmith Clothing. Consider it a prelude to his full length project which is slated to drop in the Fall. Features include All Star and Christo, with production from AllStar, I.D. Labs, Kyle Justice, Mr. Carmack and more. "Wassup" is the lead single from the project. Can you dig it?By hnhh
- NewsFade (Theme Song)Bump Fade (Theme Song) (Prod by Cardo), the latest cut from Devin Miles featuring Scolla on the assist. It was released on Monday, January 16th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsSlabBump Slab (Prod. by The University), the latest cut from Devin Miles featuring Juicy J on the assist. It was released on Monday, December 12th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsSay It Once, Say It TwiceDope new songHave you heard Devin Miles's new track Say It Once, Say It Twice [Prod. Chase N. Cashe]? It dropped on Wednesday, November 16th, 2011.By Rose Lilah