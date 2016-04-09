Devin Lee
- NewsPhilosopher's StoveListen to Devin Lee's new single "Philosopher's Stove."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMedusa's MirrorDevin Lee enters the void of fantasy on "Medusa's Mirror."By hnhh
- NewsDevin Lee "2 Step Papi" VideoDevin Lee brings that old thang back on "2 Step Papi."By hnhh
- NewsBreeze (XIV)NYC rapper Devin Lee channels summertime vibes on "Breeze (XiV)."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDevin Lee "Ride Slow" VideoTake a tour of Far Rock in Devin Lee's new video to "Ride Slow." By Angus Walker
- NewsWho's CallousDevin Lee drops an impeccable verse amid screwed-up OutKast interpolations on "Who's Callous." By Angus Walker
- NewsRide SlowQueens emcee Devin Lee shares smooth, meditative new track: "Ride Slow." By Angus Walker
- NewsHennessy RainListen to a chilled, mind-expanding new track from Queens rapper Devin Lee: "Hennessy Rain." By Angus Walker
- NewsTax MoneyFar Rock's Devin Lee brings lyricism and energy on his new track "Tax Money." By Angus Walker