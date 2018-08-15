DaBoii
- NewsDaBoii Keeps His Productivity Up With New Project "House Arrest"DaBoii shares a brand new project ft. Remble, OMB Peezy, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsDaBoii & Cash Kidd Deliver Haunting New Banger "Punishment"DaBoii and Cash Kidd team up on "Punishment." By Aron A.
- NewsDaBoii, And Slimmy B Find West Coast Harmony With "Still Gangin'""Still Gangin" may prove to be the Summer's most high-energy release. By Joe Abrams
- MusicDaBoii Is Young & Wild Yet Again On New Album "Ywn 2"Bay Area emcee and SOB x RBE member DaBoii delivers some heat with his new project "Ywn 2," featuring OMB Peezy, Mozzy, Mike Sherm, Yung Pinch and his partner in rhyme Slimmy B.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsSOB X RBE's Yhung T.O. & DaBoii Drop "Demon & Mufasa" Joint Album Ft. Snoop DoggYhung T.O. and DaBoii of SOB X RBE dropped a joint album called "Demon and Mufasa," boasting only one feature from Snoop Dogg.By Lynn S.
- NewsSOB x RBE's Da Boii & Yhung T.O Lead The City Boys With "Act Up Freestyle"City Boys up by 10.By Aron A.
- NewsSOB x RBE's DaBoii Drops Off "Sum It Up"SOB x RBE drops off his solo track, "Sum It Up."By Aron A.