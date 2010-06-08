Capone-N-Noreaga
- MusicBest Dolly Parton Samples In Hip Hop & R&BThe global icon’s work extends far beyond her country music roots.By Demi Phillips
- MusicN.O.R.E. And Nas Link-Up Backstage After A Wu-Tang ShowSee the two Queens legends backstage together in Paris.By Lavender Alexandria
- NewsCapone-N-Noreaga Traded Grimy Bars On Classic "Stick You"Capone-N-Noreaga's "The War Report" turns twenty-three today, so take a moment to revisit one of the album's many classic cuts. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCapone-N-Noreaga "Shooters Worldwide" VideoWatch Capone-N-Noreaga's new video "Shooters Worldwide."By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsCapone-N-Noreaga On Ebro In The MorningWatch Capone-N-Noreaga stop by Ebro in the morning for a lengthy one-hour chat.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCapone-N-Noreaga Feat. Tragedy Khadafi "U.M.A.R." VideoWatch Capone-N-Noreaga's new video for "U.M.A.R." featuring Tragedy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsShooters WorldwideListen to CNN's latest leak "Shooters Worldwide", off their upcoming album "Lessons".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsU.M.A.R.CNN drop "U.M.A.R.", another new album cut.By Trevor Smith
- NewsIn The 1stListen to Capone-N-Noreaga's "In The First". By Trevor Smith
- NewsEven IfCapone-N-Noreaga's "Even If" feat. Tragedy Khadafi sounds like it was released in 1998.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBreathe (Freestyle)Capone-N-Noreaga deliver a new freestyle to Fabolous' "Breathe"By Kevin Goddard
- News3 On 3Capone-N-Noreaga, The Lox and Tragedy Khadafi face off for "3 On 3".By Trevor Smith
- NewsHappy HateCapone-N-Noreaga return with "Happy Hate."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCapone-N-Noreaga (CNN) Feat. Sadat X "Bringing The Gods Back" VideoCheck out CNN's new video for "Bringing The Gods Back" featuring Sadat X.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRap RushmoreCapone N Noreaga link up Cormega & Nature for a new cut titled "Rap Rushmore".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCapone-N-Noreaga Talk Lil Wayne Shout-OutCNN stops by Ebro In The Morning.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsWith Me***JUST ADDED***Check out With Me, the latest track from Capone-N-Noreaga (CNN), featuring Nas which dropped on Friday, July 9th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- News1st Degree MurderStream 1st Degree Murder, the newest drop from Capone-N-Noreaga (CNN) which features Raekwon & Fat Joe. The cut was released on Tuesday, June 29th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCNN vs. CCCStream CNN vs. CCC, the newest drop from Capone-N-Noreaga (CNN) which features Rick Ross, Imam T.H.U.G., Gunplay, Torch, Young Br. The cut was released on Tuesday, June 8th, 2010.By Rose Lilah