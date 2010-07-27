Canibus
- MusicLL Cool J Reflects On Canibus Beef: "I Think It Was More My Fault"LL Cool J says he was wrong for beefing with Canibus.By Cole Blake
- MusicCanibus Clarifies Suspect Line On LL Cool J Diss "Second Round K.O."Canibus explained that things didn't mean the same thing back in the day that they do now, which doesn't make his line any less funny.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFreeverseCanibus & Kool G Rap go to work on "Freeverse."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSinflationCanibus treats us to some more conspiracy theory rap with "Sinflation."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWreck RoomCanibus rounds up Crooked I, Nino Graye and Flawless the MC for "Wreck Room."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsJ Clone (J Cole Diss)Give J Clone (J Cole Diss) a listen - it's a new offering from Canibus, featuring His Peoples. It was dropped on Friday, December 9th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsThe Emerald CypherCheck out The Emerald Cypher, the latest track from Canibus, featuring Killah Priest, Born Sun & K-Rino which dropped on Monday, June 27th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsGolden Terra Of RapListen to Canibus's new song Golden Terra Of Rap (Prod By DJ Premier), which was released on Tuesday, July 27th, 2010.By Rose Lilah