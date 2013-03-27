Brian Fresco
- NewsBrian Fresco Drops "Love Scars" Album Feat. Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa & MoreBrian Fresco delivers his latest project "Love Scars."By Aron A.
- NewsBrian Fresco Enlists Rockie Fresh & Avery Storm For "Tonight"Brian Fresco drops off "Tonight" as the second single of his upcoming project. By Aron A.
- NewsBrian Fresco Shares "Pull Up" Single With Kay KarmaFresco returns with the catchy first taste of his upcoming project.By Trevor Smith
- NewsHigherBrian Fresco recruits Chance The Rapper and Blue Hawaii for "Higher".By Trevor Smith
- NewsBussinBrian Fresco is "Bussin" on his new record.By Trevor Smith
- NewsHammertimeSave Money's Brian Fresco & Joey Purp release "Hammertime".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBrian Fresco "Bae" VideoWatch Brian Fresco's new video for "Bae".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBaeListen to Brian Fresco's latest, "Bae."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRoseSave Money's Brian Fresco links up with Tree for the track "Rose".By Kevin Goddard
- News0 To 1000Brian Fresco returns with a new loosie titled "0 to 1000".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsProblemsListen to Brian Fresco and Dally Auston's "Problems."By hnhh
- NewsSmile MoreBrian Fresco and MC Tree encourage you to smile.By hnhh
- MusicCircumstancesHNHH is pleased to premiere "Circumstances", the latest track from rising Chicago emcee and Save Money member Brian Fresco, produced by Saint The GoodBoy and featuring fellow Chiraq spitter C. Rich. Can you dig it?By hnhh
- NewsFireworksA bonus cut from Brian Fresco's "Mafioso" tape, which is now available in our mixtape section.By hnhh
- MusicGreenlightAnother standout track from Brian Fresco's "Mafioso" project, featuring Chance The Rapper. As mentioned, you can cop the tape in our mixtape section.By hnhh
- NewsSteamerA standout track from Save Money crew member Brian Fresco's "Mafioso" tape, featuring Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Kami De Chukwu & Tokyo Shawn. Cop the project in our mixtape section.By hnhh
- NewsCruisinBrian Fresco gives us the latest leak from his forthcoming project, "Mafioso", which is set to drop sometime this Spring.By Trevor Smith