Black Cobain
- NewsCan't C Me (Freestyle)Black Cobain drops off a new “Can’t C Me” freestyle for the fans.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFind The LightBlack Cobains calls on Chevy Woods for this new record "Find The Light."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNo LuvHNHH Premiere! Black Cobain, Skeme and Dubb all unite for "No Luv."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNo Buzz IntroBlack Cobain drops the intro to his upcoming mixtape.By Lloyd Jaffe
- MixtapesTodayBlack Cobain is getting this money "Today".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLost FilesBlack Cobain and Wale team up again for "Lost Files."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThey FeelingsBlack Cobain and Cap 1 team up for "They Feelings."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosBlack Cobain "Hunger" VideoWatch Black Cobain "Hunger" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- Music VideosBlack Cobain Feat. Casey Veggies "Disrespectful" VideoWatch Black Cobain Feat. Casey Veggies "Disrespectful" VideoBy Trevor Smith
- MixtapesDisrespectfulA standout track from Black Cobain's new "Perfect Contradiction" mixtape, which is now available in our mixtape section. Cop it.By hnhh
- MusicPerfect ContradictionA new 12-track project from Black Cobain, featuring Fat Trel, Casey Veggies and Tokyo Daimo, with production from Osinachi, Cardo, Tone P, Casey Veggies, JS aka The Best, Aaron Wess, Dun Deal, ILL Wonka, Chi City and Sport Mark Henry.By Rose Lilah
- SongsQuiet TimeA new leak from Black Cobain's "Perfect Contradiction" dropping November 3rd.By Rose Lilah