Ayanis
- NewsJack Harlow Comes Through For Ayanis's "Lil Boi (Big Talk)" RemixJack Harlow's on the hunt for a mature woman on his verse for Ayanis' "Lil Boi (Big Talk) [Remix]."By Aron A.
- SongsAyanis & Queen Naija Check In With "Lil Boi (Big Talk)"Ayanis touches down with a new track.By Milca P.
- NewsAyanis Calls On Wiz Khalifa To Assist Her On Sexy "One Night" SingleThe singer turns up the heat.By Erika Marie
- NewsAyanis Showcases Dulcet Vocals In "Wait A Minute"By hnhh
- MixtapesAtlantic Records Signee Ayanis Drops "Direction" Debut EPIntroducing Ayanis.By Zaynab