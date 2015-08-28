Zonnique
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Sitting On Bandhunta Izzy's Lap Has Fans Urging Zonnique To Stand UpT.I.'s step-daughter and Izzy share a child together, but it seems they might be co-parenting now rather than in a couple.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChika Responds To Backlash After Complaining About Zonnique Pullin's Child On FlightZonnique told Chika her child is "sky priority af."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureZonnique Pullins Takes Credit For "Baddie," Cites Beyoncé's Former Instagram HandleThe OMG Girl believes she played a critical role in the term's previous rise in popularity.By Sabrina Morris
- SongsZonnique Readies The Release Of Her Forthcoming Project With "#FTCU" SingleZonnique Pullins is ready to show the world what she's been working on in the studio, so she's released her latest single, "#FTCU."By Erika Marie
- NewsZonnique Is Ridding Herself Of Past Drama On "Winner"Zonnique has a message to deliver to the people who did her wrong in the past and she put all her feelings into her latest single "Winner."By Erika Marie
- NewsZonnique Feat. Young Thug "Nun For Free" VideoWatch Zonnique and Young Thug in the visuals for "Nun For Free."By Rose Lilah