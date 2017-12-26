YRN Lingo
- MusicTakeoff's Brother Vents On Social Media About His LossYRN Lingo got a lot off his chest via his Instagram stories, and fans are pouring out their best wishes and support as he copes. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramTakeoff Remembered By Brother In Emotional LetterTakeoff's little brother shared several childhood photos along with touching memories of the late rapper. By Erika Marie
- NewsYRN Lingo & Takeoff Connect For New Single "All Time High"YRN Lingo and Takeoff go back to when they were kids and today, they release their new single "All Time High".By Alex Zidel
- NewsListen To Migos' Affiliate YRN Lingo's "Lingo Musafa" MixtapeMigos affiliate YRN Lingo drops a new mixtape "Lingo Musafa."By Rose Lilah