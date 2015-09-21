Dumbfoundead
- Music VideosDumbfoundead "물 Water" VideoDumbfoundead brings us visuals for his track "물 Water."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosDumbfoundead "History Of Violence" VideoA history of violence indeed.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsForeigner [EP Stream]Dumbfoundead owns his roots on new EP.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDumbfoundead "형 (Hyung)" VideoDumbfoundead drops a Korean rap anthem. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDumbfoundead "Murals" VideoCalifornia rapper Dumbfoundead declares eternal greatness in his video for "Murals."By hnhh
- NewsWe Might DieDumbfoundead recruits Too Short & more on his new tape "We Might Die."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHarambeDumbfoundead flexes his lyrical muscle over a banging Getter beat.By hnhh
- NewsSafeYou aint never seen a yellow boy wild’n like Dumbfoundead.By hnhh
- News100 GrandListen to Dumbfoundead's newest release "100 Grand."By Kevin Goddard