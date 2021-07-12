It's nearly been half a year since former President Donald Trump was booted out of the White House, replaced by President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Considering how much damage Trump did to the country though, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he's still one of the most polarizing trends in the world. On Monday morning, the world woke up to a new trend on Twitter, suggesting that the former President be arrested "now" for his statement which incited the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. As a video interview shows, Trump still does not understand the weight of his words.

"#ArrestTrumpNow" is one of the biggest trends in the world right now as people argue that #45 should be locked up for presenting such an immense danger to the country's democracy. A viral interview on Fox News shows how Trump feels about the Capitol raid after having "some time to reflect," during which he says he gave a "very mild-mannered speech." The video then pivots to show the destruction that his supporters did to the Capitol building, breaking in, smashing windows, and presenting a dangerous threat to the people inside. Prior to the raid, Trump told his fans that they would "never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength."

Do you think Trump should be arrested for inciting a riot at the Capitol?



Alex Wong/Getty Images