It feels like a lifetime ago when the Capitol riot took place. Many right-wing and Trump-supporting individuals stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to change the outcome of the election. Authorities have been working diligently to arrest and charge any suspects who were involved including a man who recently used a photo op at the Capitol riot for the artwork of his new album.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Rapper Bugzie The Don, real name Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, has been charged with four federal charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, The Washington Post reports. The charges arrive after Brodnax took photos of himself smoking on top of a SWAT car during the January riot and used them for the cover art of his March album titled The Capital.

According to documents, Brodnax admitted to officers that he entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6th after they found him on social media. He told officials that he was in Washington, D.C. to shoot a music video when he saw a group of people walking into the Capitol Building and followed. He said that he walked around for photos and videos within the building.

The arrest occurred on March 11th, days after the release of his album. His attorneys are trying to prevent the government from accessing Brodnax's social media accounts.

[Via]