Prior to the passing of DJ Shay, Griselda's own Armani Caesar was gearing up to drop off her debut album The Liz on August 21st. Following Shay's death, the album was delayed, but the hype has only intensified as a result. Lead single "Simply Done," a DJ Premier-produced duet with Benny The Butcher, provided a welcome glimpse at what the project was shaping up to sound like. And now, Armani has taken to Instagram to preview another album cut, once again teaming up with The Butcher.

From the sound of it, this unnamed track will be a more uptempo banger than its predecessor, which encapsulates the spirit of the nineties golden-era hip-hop. In it, Caesar and Benny appear to be firing off back-and-forth bars. "Knowing I touch down, then it's business," raps Armani, before Benny tags in. "Only if the head messy, I let her swipe my card at Jeffery's," he spits, once again sliding the mic to Caesar. "I let him black American express me," she raps. "Ain't no rap bitch gon' test me, period / what's poppin' bitch?"

Between the confident bars, back-and-forth set-up, and hard-hitting instrumental, the unnamed single seems destined to bring new attention and hype to The Liz. Check out the snippet below, and keep an eye out for Armani's new release on September 18th. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see the album open a few doors for the rising Griselda lyricist -- what do you make of what you've heard from Armani Caesar so far?