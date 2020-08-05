Armani Caesar & Benny The Butcher Snap On "Simply Done"

At this point, the Griselda label is all but ensuring a certain standard of quality. And while some were initially wary to see the initial roster growing, consider this: has Westside Gunn done anything to lose your trust thus far? Case in point, recent signee Armani Caesar has come out swinging with her lead single "Simply Done," produced by the legendary DJ Premier -- who brings his A-game, conjuring a darker backdrop than he usually laces. And if that wasn't enough, the ever-deadly Benny The Butcher has come through to hold it down, the best sort of consigliere one can ask for.

Lyrically Armani fits right, bringing no shortage of charisma to the mix as he lays down her bars. "Bosses I click with, if you a weak bitch you gon' hate me, an insecure bitch can't take me," she boasts, her flow gliding over the boom-bap production. Benny grabs the baton and absolutely snaps. "Godfather shit, I still might do the shooting / the graveyard in my city like a high school reunion," he warns, in one of the year's hardest punchlines so far. If this is a sign of what Armani Caesar will bring to the table on her Griselda debut, it's certainly a promising one.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Godfather shit, I still might do the shooting

The graveyard in my city like a high school reunion