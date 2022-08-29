He's found himself ensnarled in controversy over the last few days and it has centered around his remarks about Lizzo, Aries Spears isn't a name that we usually see in a viral news cycle but the internet was set ablaze following his interview with The Art of Dialogue. The long-standing comedian had some harsh critiques about Lizzo's body, and the backlash was swift, launching Spears into a social media beef with Mike Epps who came forward in defense of the award-winning singer.

Meanwhile, in that same interview, Spears recalled a memory of performing stand-up at the legendary Comedy Store in Los Angeles when Tupac Shakur got upset with him.

"[It was] back when Fat Tuesdays was really big and everybody, anybody who's anybody could be in there on any given night," he said. "You can see Eddie Murphy would come through, Prince came through. So, one time, I think, yeah, Tupac came through and Mike wasn't there, but I was doing some Mike Tyson jokes."

"So, he stood up and was like, 'Yo, don't f*ck with my n*gga Mike Tyson! Move on! You leave my n*gga Mike Tyson alone!'" Spears remembered the rapper yelling. The comedian added that despite the one-man protest, he continued to tell the joke. "When it was over, the weird thing was, I thought he was mad at me but you know, n*gga came backstage and dapped me up [and said], 'Man, you a funny motherf*cker. All love.'"

Tupac would later lose his life after being shot during a drive-by in Las Vegas. The Rap icon was visiting Sin City with thousands of others in town for the Mike Tyson vs. Bruse Seldon fight and it was just hours after the bout that Pac was killed. Over the years, Tyson would say in interviews that he carried guilt over his friend's death.

Check out Aries Spears on The Art of Dialogue below.