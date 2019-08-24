As reported back in February, Ariana Grande has been facing a lawsuit over her “God is a Woman” music video for many months now. Finally, that suit has been dropped. According to The Blast, Las Vegas-based artist, Vladimir Kush and his company Kush Fine Arts Las Vegas filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, effecting ending his suit against the pop-star.

The notice reads, “Plaintiffs VLADIMIR KUSH and KUSH FINE ARTS LAS VEGAS, INC. hereby give notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed against all Defendants, with prejudice, as the parties have reached a resolution.”

Originally, the offense stemmed from a shot soon after the one-minute mark in her music video. A woman appears inside a fire atop a candle in the sky. Kush believes this idea was stolen from a painting he finished twenty-years-ago. The piece was apparently copyrighted in 1999 and 2000. The amount for which he was suing is unspecified. Alongside Grande, Universal Music Group, the video’s director, producer, and production company were all listed in the suit.

The case, as well as all charges that have been filed against the aforementioned parties, will be dismissed. Check out the music video for Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman” below.