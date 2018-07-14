God Is A Woman
- Pop CultureAriana Grande's Lawsuit Over "God Is A Woman" Has Been DroppedThe courts rule in Ariana Grande's favor.By Cole Blake
- MusicAriana Grande Looking To Settle "God Is A Woman" Lawsuit With Las Vegas Artist: ReportAriana Grande's working on settling a lawsuit. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Hit With Lawsuit Over "God Is A Woman" VideoShe is accused of copyright infringement by a Las Vegas artist.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Talks Anxiety & "How Powerful It Is" During BBC Performance"I almost feel guilty that I have it..."By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Announces Immersive "Sweetener" Exhibit In New York This WeekendAriana Grande is giving back to her fans. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosAriana Grande Is Divine In New "God Is A Woman" VideoAriana shows her godly beauty. By Karlton Jahmal