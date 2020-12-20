Ariana Grande has been having a big year as just about a month ago, she released her brand new album called Positions which consisted of plenty of dope r&b tracks. Fans have been loving the singer's output as of late and when it comes to her personal life, she has been enjoying herself alongside her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The two had become official all the way back in June although now it seems like they have decided to take the next step in their lives.

Taking to Instagram today, Ariana posted a plethora of photos with Gomez all while the caption read "forever n then some." In the photos, Ariana could be seen sporting a massive diamond ring which pretty well confirmed what many had suspected: she is now engaged.

Little is known about Gomez other than the fact that he is a real estate agent and that the two have been dating for just a short amount of time. Following Grande's public breakup with Pete Davidson, it seemed like the singer was taking a break from high-profile relationships. Now, it looks like Grande is ready to settle down and get married.

We extend our congratulations to both Gomez and Grande as this is a massive step in both of their lives.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy