Ariana Grande has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, positions. The project is set to drop on Friday, October 30.

Ariana Grande, TracklistKevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign headline the album's guest list. Grande released the album's title track, “positions," as the lead single earlier this week with a presidential-themed music video. Some fans think the pop star takes a subtle shot at her ex Pete Davidson on the song. "Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history," she sings. London on Da Track, Mr. Franks, and Tommy “TBHits” Brown all have production credits on the record.

Grande's last album, thank u, next, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The album lost in both categories to Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She performed her hits “7 rings” and “thank u, next” from the project at the awards ceremony.

Check out the full 14-song tracklist for positions below:

positions:

01 shut up
02 34+35
03 motive (feat. Doja Cat)
04 just like magic
05 off the table (feat. The Weeknd)
06 six thirty
07 safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
08 my hair
09 nasty
10 west side
11 love language
12 positions
13 obvious
14 pov

