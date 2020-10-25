Ariana Grande has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, positions. The project is set to drop on Friday, October 30.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign headline the album's guest list. Grande released the album's title track, “positions," as the lead single earlier this week with a presidential-themed music video. Some fans think the pop star takes a subtle shot at her ex Pete Davidson on the song. "Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history," she sings. London on Da Track, Mr. Franks, and Tommy “TBHits” Brown all have production credits on the record.

Grande's last album, thank u, next, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The album lost in both categories to Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She performed her hits “7 rings” and “thank u, next” from the project at the awards ceremony.

Check out the full 14-song tracklist for positions below:

01 shut up

02 34+35

04 just like magic

06 six thirty

08 my hair

09 nasty

10 west side

11 love language

12 positions

13 obvious

14 pov

