Last week, Madame Tussauds wax museum debuted its latest wax figure of pop-sensation, Ariana Grande. While it was a move that was voted on by fans, the outcome was not loved and received some backlash because of the weak representation. "Tell that wax figure to move so i can see ariana's wax figure," one person responded, while another added: "This wax figure looks nothing like Ariana."

After some time, Ariana has now dropped off a comment of her own, seemingly not a fan of her own wax representation. In the comment section of the official debut photo, the "God Is A Woman" singer wrote: “I just wanna talk.”

"Marking the first time the Grammy Award winner’s figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ flagship London location, [..]" the official museum website reads. "Perhaps unsurprisingly the winning vote sees Ariana’s figure styled in the ‘Thank U, next’ singer’s trademark oversized jumper, statement over-the-knee boots and signature ponytail, complete with braids and hair rings."

Madame Tussauds doesn't always drop the ball, but we think it's safe to say they did this time around.