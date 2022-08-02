It's been nearly four years since Mac Miller's tragic death, but his fans – and his ex-girlfriend – aren't ready to let the late rapper's legacy be forgotten anytime soon.

The 26-year-old was in a long-term relationship with actress-turned-singer Ariana Grande prior to his passing. Though they collaborated on "The Way" in 2013, it wasn't until 2016 that they would begin to pursue one another romantically.

In May of 2018, the Florida native and Miller announced their separation, citing conflicting schedules as the reason at the time. Fans couldn't help but notice though, that just one month later, Grande was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. In September of that same year, the Circles artist died from an overdose.

Not long after her exes sudden passing, the 29-year-old and the Staten Island star went their separate ways. She has since gotten married to California-born real estate broker Dalton Gomez, but that hasn't stopped her from sprinkling tributes to Mac in her R.E.M. Beauty brand, which officially launched last year.

As Page Six notes, after ordering one of Grande's newly added Essential Drip Lip Oil, a TikToker made a video pointing out the familiarity of the shade's name.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform in Manchester in 2017 -- Handout/Getty Images

"When you get the R.E.M. Beauty lip oil 'Picking Petals' and realize Ari keeps dropping us little reminders of Mac," the social media user said, referencing the lyrics "Picking petals off the flowers like / Do she love me, do she love me not?" from the exes' aforementioned collab track.

Earlier this year, the dealer who sold Mac Miller the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed him was sentenced to over 17 years in prison – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

RIP.

