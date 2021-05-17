Typically, celebrity weddings go down with a slew of paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of the married couple, whoever it may be. However, TMZ nor any tabloid publication was able to catch a glimpse of Ariana Grande who reportedly got married to her fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the couple was married at her home in Montecito, California. The private affair included twenty guests, mainly from their families. However, there wasn't any actual "ceremony" involved. Grande and Gomez reportedly exchanged their "I dos" but without the formality of a wedding. It's unclear whether the couple actually planned to get hitched or if it was entirely impromptu.

The couple got engaged in December 2020, right before the holidays. They've been rather public about their romance on social media and otherwise. Ariana Grande's mother also co-signed their relationship after news of their engagement.

The home where the couple reportedly got hitched was previously owned by Ellen Degeneres who sold it to Ariana Grande for a cool $6.75M last June.

No word from Ariana Grande herself confirming news of her marriage but this is certainly the type of material that would make for a great follow-up to her chart-topping album, positions.

We'll keep you updated on any more news regarding Ariana Grande's reported secret wedding.

