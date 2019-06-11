Ariana Grande was performing in Atlanta for her Sweetener World Tour when a man had the audacity to stand outside the venue with a microphone in hand, belting homophobic comments. A clip was posted to Twitter that sees the disgraced human standing next to a Pride flag with a slash on it.

Ariana got word of the horrible event and shared a statement on Twitter apologizing to her beloved fans for the man's actions, especially considering that it's Pride month.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes," the "God Is A Woman" singer wrote.

"He is highly outnumbered. you are all so celebrated and loved and safe," she added. "Also, he was doing the be alright choreo in his garage later that night, I promise."

Ariana's fans were thankful for her sweet words and echoed the same sentiments on how love will always trump hate.