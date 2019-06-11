Ariaa Keeps Grinding On New Single "Better You"

It feels like with each release, Ariaa takes two major steps forward. The young Persian rapper from Texas has dropped off some solid singles in the last year, impressing us with "Space Coupe," "Let Her Go" with 24hrs and "Farsi" with T-Pain. With endless potential, Ariaa can easily be considered one of the underground talents with the best ear for melody. His vibes will get stuck in your head, clicking repeat until you're fully satisfied. Today, Ariaa releases his latest banger "Better You."

After teasing the new song for a few days, the Waco native felt compelled to let his fans in on his latest cut. The song is bouncy like his others, marking a collaboration between Gren8 and PersianBeatz for the instrumental. Listen to Ariaa's latest release below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Far from average, yeah you know I like it

Going savage on the night shift

Girl I told you I need me a bad bitch, not a nice bitch, a wife bitch