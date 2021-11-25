This week's holiday is formally known as Thanksgiving, but it can go by a million different names. If you're not down to celebrate the horrific origins of the holiday, you might opt for a Friendsgiving ceremony, which has become more popular in recent years. Alternatively, you might simply refer to this date as Turkey Day, or other names related to the food traditionally served on the fourth Thursday in November. For MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher, today isn't only Thanksgiving... it's also apparently a very important date for them and their relationship.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Happy sex-iversary @MoneyBaggYo Thanksgiving 2019 is the first day we had sex," excitedly recounted Ari, who seemingly forgot that she could just have texted her man instead of sharing this with the world. "I had just finish peeling my greens, I went to him about 1/2am, did it and went home the next day to finish cooking. He came over and we did it again... then we ate! Thanksgiving is such a great holiday!"

The Memphis rapper was amused by his girlfriend's tweets, responding, "I love u" with laughing emojis.

Ari and Bagg love letting their fans into their lives, so it's not too out of left field for them to be sharing this. But it still caught a lot of people by surprise -- especially the details in Ari's follow-up tweet.

Happy sex-iversary, I guess!