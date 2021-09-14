As the saying goes, "there's enough room for everyone to eat" in the industry, and Ari Lennox is not someone who wants her named involved in trashing other artists. The Dreamville star has been riding high through her career as a standout voice in today's R&B scene, and one thing she Ari is known for is praising her peers. She gives flowers to those who have come before her and highlights the talents of R&B artists in this generation of music. However, a social media user attempted to pit her against Chlöe, and Ari wasn't having it.

Last Friday (September 10), both Ari and Chlöe released their singles "Pressure" and "Have Mercy," respectively, and the two tracks have been fan favorites ever since.

A Twitter user shared a few thoughts about the releases and cited colorism in their post. "Chloe's new video has over 5 million views while Ari Lennox who has the better song and more tasteful video hasn't even hit 1 million views yet," the person wrote. "Chloe's light-skinned privilege is showing. Thank God she bussed it down, now she has the attention she's been craving."

Ari was quick to respond. "Please delete this hateful think piece," the singer stated. "It's negative and counterproductive and creating unnecessary backlash for both black women. Chloe and her music video are legendary and on REPEAT over here. Pressure is doing just fine [red heart emoji]." Another person chimed in to remind Ari that colorism in the industry is a problem, but the singer made it clear that this is not one of those times.

"But that’s NOT what this is, Chloe worked incredibly hard and shouldn’t be disrespected. She deserves her flowers. I will not tolerate this divisive sh*t." Check it out below.