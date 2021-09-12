23-year-old Chlöe Bailey have just released her debut single as a solo artist, but she wants to make one thing abundantly clear - she and her little sister Halle are as close as ever.

The two are best known for their work as the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Over the past few years they’ve released hits such as “Do It,” “Forgive Me,” and “Don’t Make It Harder on Me.” Not long ago, Chlöe made the decision to make some music on her own while her sister is filming Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Along with the eldest Bailey’s decision to go solo came speculation that the duo must be feuding, or that Chlöe no longer enjoys spending time with Halle.

“Halle is that annoying little sister your mom forces you take everywhere,” someone tweeted.

Chlöe didn’t hold back at all with her reply, writing, “no she’s not. Stop trying to pin us against each other please. I know it’s rare to see people who genuinely love each other but don’t tear others down.”

21-year-old chose to react to the hate with humour, quote tweeting the insult with, “and what about it??”

Clearly, Chloe x Halle’s relationship is thriving, regardless if they’re currently making hits together or not.

The latter has been particularly booked and busy this week, with the release of “Have Mercy,” as well as her highly anticipated performance at tonight’s 2021 MTV VMAs.

Watch the music video for Chlöe‘s debut single and let us know who you’d like to see featured on her first solo album below.