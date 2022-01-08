After being chastised by haters for her posts about her vacation to Ghana, Ari Lennox is ready for a social media break. The 30-year-old announced the news on Friday, January 7th in a series of tweets updating her fans on what she's been up to lately.

"Hey, love y'all," she wrote with a red heart emoji. "I'm good, in the studio too," the Washington DC native added, teasing that she's got some new music on the way following the release of her single "Pressure."

In her next tweet, Lennox said, "my heart hasn't changed. Nobody can take the peace I felt away from me. I do not like Twitter, or [social media] rather. So I'm giving my passwords to my label. Hopefully this will last."

The Dreamville vocalist concluded her post, "Love you all and thanks for the kindness" before seemingly disappearing from the Twittersphere (for the time being, anyway).

As Ace Showbiz notes, several of the "Scenic Drive" artist's fans have come to her defence following the criticism she faced. In case you missed it, Lennox opened up about her trip to the West African country emotionally moved her and helped her feel connected to her ancestors, which some found comedic/disingenuous.

"Nobody can invalidate the peace you felt, that's what Ghana does to you when you touch down," one user responded to the singer's post. "Soon as you touch the earth and soil here, it gives you the ancestry vibes and deja vu feelings like you're finally home, and there's this peace and calm that comes with it."

What do you think of Ari Lennox's decision to dip from the online world for the foreseeable future? Leave a comment below and let us know.

[Via]