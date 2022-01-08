All she wanted to do was express her feelings about the beauty of Ghana, but the public wouldn't let Ari Lennox be great. The Dreamville songbird has kept her social media presence to a minimum after repeatedly vocalizing her distaste with certain social media platforms. Ari has often voiced her opinions on issues ranging from music to Black Lives Matter, and sometimes she has borne the brunt of naysayers, trolls, and downright haters who pelt her with insults.

In now-deleted tweets, Lennox recently posted about her trip to Africa and how moved she was by the experience. Then, people chimed in to make fun of her.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

"Yea Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world," she wrote last week during her trip there for a performance. "I'll never forget suddenly crying the first time going to a beach in Ghana. It was so triggering. And I didn't feel alone. My heart ached/aches for my ancestors. It was a surreal experience." Many social media users in Ghana chastised Lennox, made fun of her, and questioned the singer, asking if her ancestors were "even from Ghana" while others demeaned her with jabs that she "thinks she's in wakanda."

The disrespect did not bode well for the singer's fans as well as others who didn't believe that the hate was necessary. Activist Tamika Mallory wrote, "Is it really a question where her ancestors come from? I really want to understand the issue?" Check it all out below.